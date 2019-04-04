Search
Products fromShopShoesSandals
Zara

Athletic Platform Sandals

$59.90
At Zara
Black athletic sandals. Front strap, and crossed straps at instep. Sculpted platform soles in contrasting color. Fastens with hook-and-loop straps.Sole height: 2.3 inches (5.8 cm)
Featured in 1 story
Conquer Anything In These Comfort-First Outfits
by Jennifer Mulrow