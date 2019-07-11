Bouqs

Athena - Lavender Plant

$68.00

This pot houses a fresh, fragrant lavender plant. Add a dash of periwinkle to your humble abode. This fragrant wonder from the flowering herb family is ready to make its way into your Plants Fam — and your heart. Set it somewhere you can enjoy its beauty for a few weeks, but you should know Athena can’t be contained and should be brought outside and placed in full sun for the world to see until temperatures drop. Size Specs: Lavender plant comes in 5-inch square or round planter (planter shape may vary from picture)