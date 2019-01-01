Skip navigation!
Discover
Watch
Shop
More
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Clothing
Dresses
Bershka
Asymmetric Dress With Knot
$49.90
Buy Now
Review It
At Bershka
Featured in 1 story
30 Holiday Dresses For Under $150
by
Ray Lowe
Need a few alternatives?
DETAILS
Eloquii
Noir Amelie Dress
$219.90
from
Eloquii
BUY
DETAILS
Mango
Reversible Sequins Dress
$79.98
from
Mango
BUY
DETAILS
Nasty Gal
When The Moons Out Maxi Dress
$60.00
$36.00
from
Nasty Gal
BUY
Zara
Sequined Dress
$99.90
from
Zara
BUY
More from Bershka
DETAILS
Bershka
Bucket Hat In Beige
£12.99
£10.00
from
ASOS
BUY
DETAILS
Bershka
Pack Of Tie-dye Socks
$9.90
from
Bershka
BUY
DETAILS
Bershka
Satin Midi Skirt
$29.90
$20.93
from
Bershka
BUY
DETAILS
Bershka
Belted Blazer-style Dress
$49.90
from
Bershka
BUY
More from Dresses
DETAILS
ASOS DESIGN
Mini Reversible Cotton Slub Smock Dress
$29.00
from
ASOS
BUY
DETAILS
ASOS DESIGN
Grandad Collar Button Through Mini Smock Dress
$45.00
from
ASOS
BUY
DETAILS
ASOS CURVE
Curve Mini Slub Button Through Swing Dress
$32.00
from
ASOS
BUY
DETAILS
ASOS CURVE
Curve Kimono Pleated Maxi Dress
$60.00
from
ASOS
BUY
More from Shopping
Fashion
These Are The 16 Styles That Are Selling Most On ASOS
When it comes to shopping, there are two routes you can take: investing in wardrobe staples or indulging in trends. Both have their obvious upsides, but
by
Eliza Huber
Fashion
9 R29ers Pick The Best Workwear Pieces From Net-A-Porter's S...
With Marie Kondo controlling our every move, our closets are looking more cleared out than ever. But with all this spring cleaning comes a gaping hole
by
Eliza Huber
Shopping
Everlane’s “Choose What You Pay Section” Just Got A Major Refresh
Hold on to your butts, friends. We just got wind that Everlane’s “Choose What You Pay” section has been quietly refreshed with some stylish new
by
Emily Ruane
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted