Calzedonia

Astrology Flock Tights

$15.00 $7.50

Buy Now Review It

At Calzedonia

Women’s mesh 40 denier tights with flocked print. Passion for astrology meets the worlds of tights; the “Share Your Passion” Capsule Collection is born. Designs of constellations and Zodiac signs on both legs, front and back, characterize the style of this must-have accessory of the season that will drive fashionistas crazy. Cotton gusset.