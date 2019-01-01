Skip navigation!
Discover
Watch
Shop
More
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Anthropologie
Astrology Chart Mug
$12.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Anthropologie
More from Anthropologie
DETAILS
Anthropologie
Castenar Espadrille-platform Sandals
£90.00
£72.00
from
Anthropologie
BUY
DETAILS
Anthropologie
Lisa Knit Dress
$150.00
from
Anthropologie
BUY
DETAILS
Anthropologie
Marquee Letter Hook
$18.00
$14.40
from
Anthropologie
BUY
DETAILS
Anthropologie
Seal Doorstop
$48.00
$38.40
from
Anthropologie
BUY
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted