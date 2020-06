Bee's Wrap

Assorted Pack

$18.00

Buy Now Review It

At Anthropologie

Style No. 45699659; Color Code: 026 In 2012, Vermonter and mother-of-three Sarah Kaeck sought to create a sustainable alternative to plastic food storage containers. The result? Bee's Wrap - a collection of washable, durable cotton wraps coated in a signature mixture of beeswax, tree resin, and jojoba oil. Set of three Cotton, beeswax, tree resin, jojoba oil USA