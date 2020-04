Lindt

Assorted Lindor Truffles I Love You Gift Tin (12-pc, 5 Oz)

$8.99

Buy Now Review It

At Lindt

This thoughtful collection of 12 LINDOR truffles in milk, white and dark chocolate is nicely presented in a smoothly finished, lidded golden-hued tin and wrapped with an 'I Love You' sleeve that you can personalize with the recipient's name.