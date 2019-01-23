Assorted Gold Plated Enamel Alice In Wonderland Charms
$9.99
This fits your -. Material: High Quality Zinc Alloy (lead and nickel free) Color:Gold Plated and Enamel . Quantity:20pcs in the package,19kinds Enamel gold color ,one pcs Enamel antique bronze as pic shows . size: Mixed 10-25mm (1 inch = 25.4mm or 1mm = 0.0393 inch) . Gold Enamel Alice in Wonderland Wreath Charm, it's fashion, creative, full of special means, is a very useful accessory,Exquisite and classical design charms.It can be used in all kinds of decoration. Perfect for necklace, bracelet, dangle, scrapbooking project, keychain, keyring, sweater chain, anklet, cellphone decorative accessories, etc. Best choice for jewelry DIY . Jewelry Making Accessory Mixed wholesale metal charms Assorted themes great array of subjects and styles for all kinds of interests Great for parties or groups.This enamel pendant set is very charming with the unique design. It is simple and understated but gorgeous and classy. This pretty design can highlight your appearance, grasp everyone's eyes in the crowd. We’re confident that you will love them,as it will make you stand out .