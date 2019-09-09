Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
MORE
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Shoes
Sandals
ASOS DESIGN
Milo Chunky Mary Jane Flat Shoes
£35.00
Buy Now
Review It
At ASOS
Shoes by ASOS DESIGN For your daytime thing. Twin straps. Chunky sole. Textured tread.
Need a few alternatives?
Jeffrey Campbell
Stasia Sandal
$144.95
from
Nordstrom
BUY
Chinese Laundry
Bella Platform Sandal
$79.95
$63.96
from
Chinese Laundry
BUY
ASOS DESIGN
Cow Print Premium Leather Sandals
£50.00
from
ASOS
BUY
By Far
Thalia Slides
$418.00
from
Shopbop
BUY
More from ASOS DESIGN
ASOS DESIGN
Leather Look Legging
$35.00
from
ASOS
BUY
ASOS DESIGN
Boyfriend Coat With Zip Pocket
$87.00
from
ASOS
BUY
ASOS DESIGN
Circle Croc Shopper Bag
£22.00
from
ASOS
BUY
ASOS DESIGN
Reverse Seam Detail Bonded Shopper Bag
£28.00
from
ASOS
BUY
More from Sandals
Jeffrey Campbell
Stasia Sandal
$144.95
from
Nordstrom
BUY
Chinese Laundry
Bella Platform Sandal
$79.95
$63.96
from
Chinese Laundry
BUY
ASOS DESIGN
Cow Print Premium Leather Sandals
£50.00
from
ASOS
BUY
By Far
Thalia Slides
$418.00
from
Shopbop
BUY
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted