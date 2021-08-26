Kalinko

Asho Pendant Lampshade | Large

Large rattan pendant ceiling lampshade Our rattan pendant lampshades throw a lovely warm light. We have designed these to hide the lightbulb, but to still allow the light to filter through. Handwoven in rattan, they add a wonderful natural feel to your room. Hang from the ceiling in your hall, kitchen, or any corner that needs a burst of warm Burmese light! Also comes in a smaller size. We have designed these to work with your existing fittings. Fitting, wiring and bulb not included.