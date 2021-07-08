pala eyewear

Asha In Recycled Black

£80.00

Buy Now Review It

At Frankly

For every pair of sunglasses you purchase Pala gives back to eye-care programs in Africa - to date over 8,000 people have benefitted from the grants Pala have provided to eyecare projects in Africa. Cases are woven from waste plastic preventing 4.5 tonnes of landfill. Look good, feel good, give back. Want a more sustainable choice? The Asha breathes new life into plastic otherwise destined for landfill, with a frame produced from wasted off-cut materials used in the manufacture of other frames. This sunglasses frame is a recycled matt Black acetate with gloss temples and smoke graduated lenses.