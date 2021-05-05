KandKCreationsLLC

Ash Hardwood Folding Table Desk

Thank you for showing interest in our new folding/collapsable tables! Please note that shipping is included in our pricing - contingent only for the 48 continental US States. Extra Charges apply for Shipping to Alaska and Hawaii. We also currently offer shipping to Canada and the UK. Adjusted Costs will generate for International Buyers. All in-stock tables will ship in 1 - 2 business days! Your preference isn't in stock? Please feel free to send us a restock request as this will help us gauge how large of a batch and which species and finishes to include in our shop's next bulk build. There are so many uses with these unique little gems. Perfect for everyday use or special occasions. These tables conveniently give the functionality and convenience of a desk or table, without the space commitment in your home. Simply unfold when a table is needed, and collapse when it is not. These are wonderful as eating tables, accent tables, craft tables, desks, work stations, picnic tables, serving carts etc and completely portable. You will see that each table is adorned with a unique grain and coloring. The tables are made of high quality, locally milled hardwood. Please understand that the photos in the listing are examples of the varieties we offer. Each piece we make for you will have unique grain patter, knots, character markings, and color. Wood species shown: Ash Finish Options shown: Natural / Grey / Java Dimensions (collapsed) Height: 39” Width: 18” Depth: 4.5” Dimensions (full expansion) Table top: 30” x 18” Height: 29” tall Clearance under table: 27” Max distance between legs: 25.5”(where feet meet floor) Min distance between legs: 20” (below table top) Please allow for 1/8” of grace on measurements Available amounts of our tables change daily!! We have another batch that will ship to arrive by Christmas if ordered by November 15th! So, please check with our shop to check availability or to preorder! Do not place more than 30 pounds on this table. It can withstand more, but understand that we will not assume responsibility for negligence and misuse. This table should not be sat on, stood on, or used in any other fashion besides using as a table or desk top. By ordering, you are assuming responsibility of proper use. A catalyzed Woodright clear coat is used on this table. Please see this link for specifics of the components within the finishing product itself. https://woodwrightfinish.com/woodwrightfinish.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/03/sds-9950-091015.pdf Thank you for your time, and support of our small business. -K&K