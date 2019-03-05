Search
Products fromShopShoesFlats
Mari Giudicelli

Asami Ruched Sandal

$520.00
At Need Supply
Description Open-toe sandal from MARI GIUDICELLI. Leather upper. Slips on. Two ruched straps at vamp. Padded footbed with embossed logo. Low hand-carved wooden heel. • Leather upper • Leather sole • 0.75" heel • Made in Brazil Sizing Heel Height 0.75" Sizing Notes Women's European sizes listed. Shipping Free standard domestic shipping. Free 2-Day domestic shipping on orders over $150. Free return shipping within the US. Find out more. View Domestic Rates Priority international flat rate of $25. View International Rates
Featured in 1 story
These 17 Flat Sandals Are Both Comfy & Cute
by Eliza Huber