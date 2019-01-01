Skip navigation!
Discover
Watch
Shop
More
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Accessories
Sunglasses & Eyewear
Quay Australia
As If!
$65.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Quay Australia
AS IF! These ultra-femme transparent frames with matching lenses will have you channeling the flyest '90s fashion babes. A slightly geometric cat eye shape brings a modern feel to these throwback color combos.
Featured in 1 story
What To Pack For A Warm Weather Getaway
by
Georgia Murray
Need a few alternatives?
DETAILS
Karen Walker
Maze Dusty Pink + Gold Sunglasses
$349.00
from
Karen Walker
BUY
DETAILS
Privé Revaux
The Artist
$29.95
from
Privé Revaux
BUY
DETAILS
Privé Revaux
The Candy
$29.95
from
Privé Revaux
BUY
DETAILS
Privé Revaux
The Escobar
$29.95
from
Privé Revaux
BUY
More from Quay Australia
DETAILS
Quay Australia
Hardwire Blue Light Glasses
$50.00
from
Quay Australia
BUY
DETAILS
Quay Australia
Song Bird Blue Light Filtering Frames
$60.00
from
Quay Australia
BUY
DETAILS
Quay Australia
Final Stand Sunglasses
$60.00
from
Quay Australia
BUY
DETAILS
Quay Australia
See Me Smile 50mm Cat Eye Sunglasses
$55.00
from
Nordstrom
BUY
More from Sunglasses & Eyewear
DETAILS
promoted
Kate Spade
Kiyah Sunglasses
£130.00
from
kate spade
BUY
DETAILS
promoted
Kate Spade
Kiyah Sunglasses
£130.00
from
kate spade
BUY
DETAILS
promoted
Kate Spade
Mackenna Sunglasses
£125.00
from
kate spade
BUY
DETAILS
promoted
Kate Spade
Mackenna Sunglasses
£125.00
from
kate spade
BUY
More from Shopping
Fashion
17 Of The Best White Jeans To Start Wearing This Memorial Day
Finding the perfect pair of white jeans to round out your wardrobe can be an undeniably frustrating task. Between flimsy fabrics that highlight every
by
Us
Shopping
Tote Your Computer In Style With One Of These Sleek Laptop Bags
These days, our laptops and phones rattle around in our bags like a set of loose keys. The reverence we once had for our pricey electronics seems to be
by
Ray Lowe
Fashion
These Are The 16 Styles That Are Selling Most On ASOS
When it comes to shopping, there are two routes you can take: investing in wardrobe staples or indulging in trends. Both have their obvious upsides, but
by
Eliza Huber
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted