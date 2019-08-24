WHAT IT IS: Get that coveted lit-from-within glow with Surratt Artistique Blush, a finely milled blush from makeup artist to the stars and former Kevyn Aucoin apprentice Troy Surratt.. WHAT IT DOES: Formulated using the unique Japanese "slurry" method, Artistique Blush is easily blended, allowing for buildable, easy application. This lightweight blush can also be dusted onto the skin to create a soft-focus glow on the cheeks. Available in a wide range of warm and cool-toned shades, Artistique Blush features a satin finish and can be used to achieve many different effects, whether that is a pop of vibrant colour or a subtle, natural flush to the skin.