Artemis Goddess Of Wild Things Necklace With Diamond

Artemis is the Goddess of the Hunt, also known as the ‘Lady of the Wild Things’. Strongly associated with night and the moon, Artemis presides over wild animals and nature, hunting, and interestingly enough, childbirth and young children, especially girls—which is how she earned the ancient term ‘The Protectress of Dewy Youth’. Famously disinterested in men and choosing a life of chastity, Artemis preferred to roam the mountains with a band of huntress nymphs and women, slaying wild animals (and occasionally impudent mortals) with her golden bow and arrow. One day, after a successful hunt, Artemis and the huntresses were bathing in the wood when Actaeon, a mortal hunter, spied the goddess and her companions in their nakedness. Rather than brush it off or blame herself, Artemis caught him in the act and made an example of Actaeon by turning him into a stag. Artemis is the perfect talisman for young women, wild women, willful, assertive, and powerful women.