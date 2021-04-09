Free People

The Around The Clock jogger pants from Free People are a cute, cozy pair designed with a slim fit and a wide ribbed waistband. ABOUT THE BRAND: Imported Pull-on style; drawstring waist Savings based on offering prices, not actual sales Web ID: 11428390 Size & Fit Approx. inseam: 26" High rise; slim fit through hips and thighs; tapered leg If you love the laid-back charm of boho-chic apparel, you'll find a beautiful selection of juniors' clothing from Free People at Macy's that fits your style. From ultra-feminine dresses to cute, flirty tops, browse the collection of casual, hip designs. Materials & Care Acrylic/nylon/spandex Machine washable