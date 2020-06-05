Briogeo

Aromatic Essential Oils Kit

$38.00

This travel-friendly rollerball trio features Kathleen Lights' favorite gemstones of amethyst, rose quartz, and citrine paired with a fitting blend of aromatic oils such as lavender, rose and cedar, that help enable healing and positivity for good vibes on the go! Each rollerball formula contains a carrier of Apricot Oil and a custom blend of aromatic essential oils. We also incorporated a small amount of natural and synthetic fragrance to the formula to help brighten and smooth the notes of the essential oil blend for a beautifully sensorial experience.