BIRKENSTOCK and Maison Valentino unveil their second collection: highlighting the iconic Arizona sandal, a striking design adorned with the renowned VALENTINO VLTN Logo has been created. Proposed in an oversized camouflage pattern, the unisex sandals are available in three contrasting patterns in military green, vibrant yellow and grey. The same attention to detail has been given to the new collection featuring a black leather covered footbed with tonal buckles. Anatomically shaped BIRKENSTOCK cork-latex footbed, fully covered with smooth premium nappa leather. Upper: Smooth leather with printed camouflage pattern with iconic VLTN print. Footbed lining: Nappa leather Sole: EVA Details: Silver Valentino Garavani logo branding in heelcup of footbed.