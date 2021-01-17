Birkenstock

Arizona Essentials

$39.95

Please be advised that the Birkenstock® Narrow width accommodates both traditional narrow and medium widths.No need to ponder−take classic appeal with you anywhere you go when you're rockin' the Arizona Essentials sandal!Ultralight and high-quality EVA upper is highly flexible and odor neutral.Sandal is ultralightweight, waterproof, and washable.EVA-lined interior. Raised toe bar is designed to encourage the natural gripping motion of your feet, exercising your legs and aiding circulation.Neutral heel profile and deep heel cup keeps the natural padding of your foot where it belongs, under the heel, distributing your body weight more evenly.Anatomically shaped EVA footbed for superior support and underfoot comfort. Flexible EVA outsole offers lightweight, shock absorbing support with lasting durability.Heat Warning - Cork footbeds or EVA soles can be damaged by exposure to concentrated heat. Do not leave your footwear in direct sunlight or in closed cars on warm days. If your footwear becomes wet, allow it to air dry slowly, away from direct heat.Made in Germany.Product measurements were taken using size 38 (US Women's 7-7.5), width Narrow. Please note that measurements may vary by size.Weight of footwear is based on a single item, not a pair.Measurements: Weight: 8 oz.