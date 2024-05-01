Skip navigation!
ADVERTISEMENT
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Shoes
Sandals
Birkenstock
Arizona Double-buckle Sandals
$50.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Farfetch
Need a few alternatives?
Birkenstock
Arizona Double-buckle Sandals
BUY
$50.00
Farfetch
Larroudé
Hibiscus Slingback Sandal
BUY
$350.00
Nordstrom
Victoria Beckham x Mango
Buckle Leather Sandals
BUY
£120.00
Mango
UGG x Collina Strada
Goldenglow Sandal
BUY
$225.00
Ugg
More from Birkenstock
Birkenstock
Boston Genuine Shearling Clog
BUY
$195.00
Nordstrom
Birkenstock
Arizona Big Buckle Birkenstock Sandals
BUY
$160.00
Free People
Birkenstock
Arizona Big Buckle Birkenstock Sandals
BUY
£125.00
Free People
Birkenstock
Arizona Ol Big Buckle Shearling Birkenstock
BUY
£160.00
Free People
More from Sandals
Birkenstock
Arizona Double-buckle Sandals
BUY
$50.00
Farfetch
Larroudé
Hibiscus Slingback Sandal
BUY
$350.00
Nordstrom
Victoria Beckham x Mango
Buckle Leather Sandals
BUY
£120.00
Mango
UGG x Collina Strada
Goldenglow Sandal
BUY
$225.00
Ugg
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted