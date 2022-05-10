Birkenstock

Arizona

$110.00

View the size chart No need to ponder−take classic appeal with you anywhere you go when you're rockin' the Arizona sandal! Leather or Birko-Flor™ upper features adjustable straps for a durable exterior and custom fit. The leather-lined, contoured footbed will mold to the shape of your foot creating a custom footbed that supports and cradles your each and every step. Raised toe bar is designed to encourage the natural gripping motion of your feet, exercising your legs and aiding circulation. Neutral heel profile and deep heel cup keeps the natural padding of your foot where it belongs, under the heel, distributing your body weight more evenly. Flexible EVA outsole offers lightweight, shock absorbing support with lasting durability. Dual layer Jute: top wicks away moisture while the bottom adds strength and makes resoling easy. You will enjoy your Birkenstock® sandals for years because they can be repaired, resoled or even completely renewed. Heat Warning - Cork footbeds or EVA soles can be damaged by exposure to concentrated heat. Do not leave your footwear in direct sunlight or in closed cars on warm days. If your footwear becomes wet, allow it to air dry slowly, away from direct heat. Made in Germany. Product measurements were taken using size EU 37 (US Women's 6-6.5), width Regular. Please note that measurements may vary by size. Weight of footwear is based on a single item, not a pair. Measurements: Weight: 8 oz