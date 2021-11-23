Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Canada
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Clothing
Tops
Princess Polly
Ariah Long Sleeve Top
$46.00
$34.50
Buy Now
Review It
At Princess Polly
ARIAH LONG SLEEVE TOP
Need a few alternatives?
Skims
Velour Crew Neck Tank
BUY
C$43.99
C$85.00
Skims
Fashion Brand Company
Blue Bikini Bod Unisex T-shirt
BUY
$48.30
$69.00
Fashion Brand Company
RIXO
Lila - Light Denim
BUY
£116.00
£155.00
Rixo
Everlane
The Long-sleeve V-neck Bodysuit
BUY
$22.00
$45.00
Everlane
More from Princess Polly
Princess Polly
Larkin Denim Jacket
BUY
$58.50
$78.00
Princess Polly
Princess Polly
Keesha Grandad Blazer
BUY
$78.75
$105.00
Princess Polly
Princess Polly
Jocelyn Jacket Burgundy
BUY
$81.00
$108.00
Princess Polly
Princess Polly
Harriette Maxi Skirt
BUY
$41.25
$55.00
Princess Polly
More from Tops
Skims
Velour Crew Neck Tank
BUY
C$43.99
C$85.00
Skims
Fashion Brand Company
Blue Bikini Bod Unisex T-shirt
BUY
$48.30
$69.00
Fashion Brand Company
RIXO
Lila - Light Denim
BUY
£116.00
£155.00
Rixo
Everlane
The Long-sleeve V-neck Bodysuit
BUY
$22.00
$45.00
Everlane
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted