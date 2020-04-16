Maeve

Ariadne Embroidered Maxi Skirt

$148.00 $74.00

Buy Now Review It

At Anthropologie

Style No. 4120650590008; Color Code: 040 With sweetly embroidered touches and a tiered maxi silhouette, this skirt boasts pastoral charm in every stitch - just add a knit tank and ankle boots for a chic, adventure-ready ensemble. About Maeve The name "Maeve" references a purple flower, a Greek goddess, and a famously beautiful Irish warrior queen. In light of these inspirations, it's no surprise that their collection is structured yet delicate, a representation of beauty and strength at once. Each Maeve design is refined, flattering, and - best of all - exclusively ours. Cotton; viscose lining Embroidered detail Tiered maxi silhouette Pull-on styling Hand wash Imported