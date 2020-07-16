Jade Swim

Aria Mother-of-pearl Ring Bikini Briefs

$110.00

Buy Now Review It

At Matches Fashion

The mother-of-pearl hoops framing Jade Swim's white Aria bikini briefs evoke a hint of contemporary elegance. Made in the USA, they're designed to sit low on the waist with ultra-high-cut legs and offer minimal coverage across the back and fully lined for a smooth silhouette. Wear them with the label's corresponding top for a minimalist vacation pairing.