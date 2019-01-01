Skip navigation!
Discover
Watch
Shop
More
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Home & Decor
Kitchen
Aria
Aria Gold Napkin Ring
$2.95
Buy Now
Review It
At Crate & Barrel
A simple, organic shape entwines beautiful gold bands with a soft, lustrous finish to form a beautiful napkin ring for elegant table settings and special occasions.
Featured in 1 story
The Definitive Guide To Kardashian Holiday Decor
by
Olivia Harrison
Need a few alternatives?
DETAILS
Jayson Home
Kasbah Brass Round Trays
$18.00
from
Jayson Home
BUY
DETAILS
TouchofBurlap
I Woke Up Like This Gold Mug
$13.00
from
Etsy
BUY
DETAILS
Nate Berkus for Target
Faceted Platters
$29.99
from
Target
BUY
DETAILS
Old Dutch
Moscow Mule Copper Mugs (set Of 4)
$79.95
from
Casa
BUY
More from Aria
DETAILS
Aria
Blush Aria Lucent - Plum
$34.00
from
MY PLEASURE STORE
BUY
More from Kitchen
DETAILS
Pyrex
11 Piece Glass Easy Grab Bake N Store Set
$33.79
from
Target
BUY
DETAILS
Lucentee
Meal Prep Containers Bento Lunch Box 7 Pack
$21.90
from
Walmart
BUY
DETAILS
Prep Naturals
Glass Meal Prep Containers With 2 Compartments
$23.99
from
Amazon
BUY
DETAILS
Nummy
Glass Food Containers With Sustainable Bamboo Tops
$39.95
from
Amazon
BUY
More from Home
Home
All The Home Sales Worth Shopping This Week
If we could avoid ever paying full-price for another purchase, you bet your ass we would — which is exactly why we created a roundup solely devoted to
by
Elizabeth Buxton
College
Real College Students Share Their Dorm Room Storage Essentials
The typical college dorm room is cramped enough with just one person, but add in a roommate or two, and you've got to get pretty creative with storage and
by
Olivia Harrison
Home
Don't Miss This Direct-From-Dyson Sale On eBay
In addition to residing in a penthouse apartment with our Scottish fold kitten, an unlimited stash of luxury beauty products, and Noah Centineo, our dream
by
Elizabeth Buxton
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted