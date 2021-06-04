Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Canada
Search
Products from
Shop
Jewelry
Earrings
Pearl & Ivy Studio
Arco Earrings
$54.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Space Montrose
Description Hand enameled and brushed brass statement earrings with stainless steel posts.
Need a few alternatives?
Pearl & Ivy Studio
Arco Earrings
BUY
$54.00
Space Montrose
Automic Gold
Rainbow Earrings
BUY
$289.00
Automatic Gold
Madewell
Hammered Ear Crawlers
BUY
$20.00
$7.97
Nordstrom Rack
Anthropologie
Asymmetrical Scale Drop Earrings
BUY
$17.97
$48.00
Anthropologie
More from Earrings
Pearl & Ivy Studio
Arco Earrings
BUY
$54.00
Space Montrose
Automic Gold
Rainbow Earrings
BUY
$289.00
Automatic Gold
Madewell
Hammered Ear Crawlers
BUY
$20.00
$7.97
Nordstrom Rack
Anthropologie
Asymmetrical Scale Drop Earrings
BUY
$17.97
$48.00
Anthropologie
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted