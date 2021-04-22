Miu Miu

Archive Fw 1999 Mini Skirt With Wool Hem

$261.51

Buy Now Review It

At Etsy

The most perfect Miu Miu mini skirt. From the Fall Winter 1999 show, it is made of perforated honeycomb technical fabric and virgin wool at the hem. As seen on the runway! Tag IT 44 - UK 12 - US 8 pictured on UK 8-10 I would say it runs quite small! Measured laid flat in cm: Belt: 38.5 cm Hips: 50 cm Length: 28 cm - All sales are final. - Noticeable flaws are listed but please remember when buying that this is a second hand garment. - Send me a message for worldwide shipping - once the item is shipped it is your responsibility - UK 2nd class signed for. - Feel free to message if you have any question