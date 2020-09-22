LOULOU STUDIO

Arborea Ribbed Wool Maxi Dress

$330.00

At Net-A-Porter

Chloé Harrouche started LOULOU STUDIO to create the styles she'd always wanted in her own closet - well-made knits are a particular favorite. Made from wool that's ribbed for a close fit, this 'Arborea' maxi dress has a low waistband, allowing the skirt to drape fluidly. Unfasten a few buttons to showcase a necklace.Wear it with: [Little Liffner Tote ], [Proenza Schouler Sandals ].