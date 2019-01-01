Skip navigation!
Discover
Watch
Shop
More
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Home & Decor
Plants
Williams Sonoma
Arbequina Olive Crate
$99.95
Buy Now
Review It
At Williams Sonoma
Featured in 1 story
The Best Gifts For Your S.O.'s Parents
by
Juno DeMelo
Need a few alternatives?
DETAILS
Plantshed
Sago Palm In Ceramic
$44.00
from
Plantshed
BUY
DETAILS
Bloomscape
Ponytail Palm
$65.00
from
Bloomscape
BUY
DETAILS
Williams Sonoma
Spiral Eucalyptus Branches
$14.95
from
Williams Sonoma
BUY
DETAILS
Hirt's Gardens
Moonstone Succulent Plant - Pachyphytum Bracteosum - Easy To Grow - 4" Pot
$12.08
from
Jet
BUY
More from Williams Sonoma
DETAILS
Williams Sonoma
Wine Glass Dual Tip Markers, Set Of 2
$14.95
from
Williams Sonoma
BUY
DETAILS
Williams Sonoma
Wine Glass Dual Tip Markers
$9.95
from
Williams Sonoma
BUY
DETAILS
Williams Sonoma
Marble And Brass Round Board With Knife, Love
$79.95
from
Williams Sonoma
BUY
DETAILS
Williams Sonoma
Snowman Dinner Plates
$67.95
$54.36
from
Williams Sonoma
BUY
More from Plants
DETAILS
CB2
Luna White Terracotta Planter
£141.66
£113.17
from
CB2
BUY
DETAILS
CB2
Luna White Terracotta Planter 36.5"
$169.00
$135.00
from
CB2
BUY
DETAILS
Ikea
Kryddpeppar Plant Stand, Indoor/outdoor Beige
$29.99
from
Ikea
BUY
DETAILS
Ikea
Vattenkrasse Watering Can, Ivory, Gold
$9.99
from
Ikea
BUY
More from Sex & Relationships
Sex
Your Long Weekend Sex Guide Is Here
A three-day weekend adds a whole 24 hours to your not-at-work time, and instead of going shopping or out to brunch, why not indulge in sex that’s a
by
Erika W. Smith
Relationships
You Like It Like That: Pop Culture and Science Finally Care About...
Earlier this month, Cardi B stunned at the Met Gala in an elaborate scarlet Thom Brown gown that was an unmistakable ode to the clitoris. Almost exactly a
by
Wednesday Martin
Sex
Sexy Summer Fling Stories To Get You In The Mood For Summer Lovin...
Ah, summer. The sun’s out, the temperature is rising, and everyone’s wearing far less clothing than they did in December. It’s the perfect time for
by
Erika W. Smith
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted