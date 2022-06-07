Charles & Keith

Arabella Recycled Nylon Slide Sandals

For those who love to be different. Our one-of-a-kind Arabella recycled nylon sandals will perk up any look effortlessly. Featuring a unique marble-effect sole, these rose-pink slides have more than enough personality on their own. Combine that with the square-toe design and triple straps, these beauties will make sure your everyday style will never be the same again. For a fun look, pair them with a bold coloured playsuit and a hobo bag.