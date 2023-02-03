Aquaphor

Aquaphor Lip Repair Stick

$8.79

Buy Now Review It

Dermatologist Recommended: Aquaphor is the #1 dermatologist recommended lip care brand Relieves and Soothes: Aquaphor Lip Repair Stick is clinically proven to relieve dryness and soothe chapped, cracked lips Nourishing Formula: This lip repair balm is formulated with a special combination of nourishing vitamins, moisturizers, Shea Butter, and Jojoba Oil Free Of: Aquaphor lip balm for chapped lips is fragrance free and paraben free, and helps prevent dryness for long-lasting moisture Lip balm pack includes two (2) 0.17 ounce sticks of Aquaphor Lip Repair Lip Balm Find long-lasting moisture from the #1 dermatologist recommended lip care brand with Aquaphor Lip Repair Sticks. Aquaphor Lip Repair immediately relieves dryness and soothes very chapped, cracked lips. Specifically formulated for sensitive lips and very dry chapped lips, this moisturizing lip balm seals in moisture and provides effective, long-lasting relief, so lips look and feel healthier. Formulated with a special combination of nourishing vitamins, moisturizers, Shea Butter, and Jojoba Oil, Aquaphor leaves lips feeling soft and comfortable. This lip balm multipack includes two Aquaphor lip balm sticks, so you can always have one nearby, to keep lips looking and feeling their best. Aquaphor Lip Repair Stick glides on easily, and is great for use in dry, cold or windy conditions. Apply Aquaphor Lip Repair Balm liberally to dry lips as often as needed. Each of the ingredients in Aquaphor skincare products are tested and approved for their quality and safety.