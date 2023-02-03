Aquaphor

Aquaphor Healing Balm Stick

$8.97

Aquaphor Healing Balm Stick is a multi-purpose skin care product for anyone seeking relief from chapped, chafed or very dry skin and is ideal for on-the-go Soothes Irritated Skin: The Aquaphor Healing Balm Stick can be used as a chafe stick to help prevent chafing and it provides soothing care for dry, irritated skin; friction and windburn; and cracked heels and feet Moisturized and Protected: Aquaphor Healing Balm Stick contains Petrolatum (a skin protectant) and is enriched with avocado oil and shea butter, leaving skin feeling moisturized and protected Convenient and Mess-Free: Aquaphor Healing Balm Stick provides a convenient, mess-free application and is the perfect size for your purse or gym bag Includes one (1) 0.65 ounce Aquaphor Healing Balm Stick, Skin Protectant Aquaphor Healing Balm Stick is a multi-purpose skincare product. This skin protectant provides immediate relief and protects to help heal chapped, chafed or very dry skin. Aquaphor Healing Balm Stick also provides soothing care for chafing; dry, irritated skin; friction and windburn; and cracked heels and feet. With a convenient, mess-free application, this balm stick glides on smoothly without leaving a sticky feel. It is also the perfect size for your purse or gym bag, making this balm stick ideal for on-the-go use. With Petrolatum (a skin protectant) and enriched with avocado oil and shea butter, this balm stick leaves skin feeling moisturized and protected. Aquaphor Healing Balm Stick is hypoallergenic and free of fragrances and parabens. Apply Aquaphor Healing Balm Stick to affected areas as needed. Each of the ingredients in Aquaphor skincare products are tested and approved for their quality and safety, and suitability for sensitive, compromised skin.