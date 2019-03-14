Skip navigation!
Discover
Watch
Shop
More
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Clothing
Dresses
Baserange
Apron Silk-gauze Halterneck Dress
$165.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Net-A-Porter
Sand silk-gauze Ties at neck 100% silk Machine wash or dry clean Designer color: Bath Brown Imported
Featured in 1 story
25 Reasons To Trade In Your Beach Sarong
by
Ray Lowe
Need a few alternatives?
DETAILS
BCBG MAXAZRIA
Tayler Asymmetrical Dress
$228.00
from
Shopbop
BUY
DETAILS
Mimu Maxi
Cascade Dress
$118.00
from
Mimu Maxi
BUY
DETAILS
Reformation
Thelma Dress
$198.00
$158.00
from
Reformation
BUY
DETAILS
Oak + Fort
Dress H419
$118.00
from
Oak + Fort
BUY
More from Baserange
DETAILS
Baserange
Triangle Bra – Bamboo Jersey Elast
£43.84
from
Baserange
BUY
DETAILS
Baserange
Lime Bralette And Panty Velour Set
$65.00
$46.00
from
The Frankie Shop
BUY
DETAILS
Baserange
Gene Silk Camisole
$300.00
$89.99
from
Need Supply
BUY
DETAILS
Baserange
Shaw Ribbed Organic Cotton-fleece Dress
$215.00
$107.50
from
Net-A-Porter
BUY
More from Dresses
DETAILS
Free People
Coronado Maxi Dress
$98.00
from
Free People
BUY
DETAILS
Eloquii
V-neck A-line Dress
$99.95
from
Eloquii
BUY
DETAILS
Urban Outfitters
Dobby Puff Sleeve Babydoll Dress
$69.00
from
Urban Outfitters
BUY
DETAILS
Wilfred
Only Slip Dress
$118.00
from
Aritzia
BUY
More from Shopping
Shopping
Tote Your Computer In Style With One Of These Sleek Laptop Bags
These days, our laptops and phones rattle around in our bags like a set of loose keys. The reverence we once had for our pricey electronics seems to be
by
Ray Lowe
Fashion
The Best Under-$150 Buys Of The Month
With every new season comes a new crop of eye candy to shop for. But navigating the new arrivals section can feel daunting: With the overload of emerging
by
Eliza Huber
Shopping
19 White Pieces To Wear After Labor Day, Because Nobody Tells Us ...
We all know that fashion “rules” are the most fun when they’re broken, and the supposed forbidden-ness of wearing white after Labor Day might be one
by
Emily Ruane
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted