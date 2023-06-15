United States
Ellen Merchant
Apron
$36.00$21.60
At Anthropologie
Style No. 80560345; Color Code: 000 A sweet gift for a hostess or housewarming, this patterned apron from Ellen Merchant lends color and charm to a day spent cooking. Exclusively for Anthropologie Cotton slub Machine wash Imported Dimensions 31"L, 36"W Ellen Merchant Based in London, Ellen Merchant is a decorative artist, designer, and printmaker inspired by a love of antique textiles and botanical forms. Paying homage to the British Arts & Crafts movement, each hand-drawn print from her studio showcases original patterns, traditional craft skills, and colorfully vibrant designs.