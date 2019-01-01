Oribe

Après Beach Wave And Shine Spray

Style your hair and keep it right there with Après Beach Wave and Shine Spray from Oribe. Designed to give you tousled, beach-inspired waves (without the stiffness), this formula has a rich blend of moisturizers, plant extracts and oils that provide softness and antioxidant protection. Key Ingredients: Oribe Signature Complex (Watermelon, Lychee and Edelweiss Flower Extracts): defends hair from oxidative stress, photoaging and the deterioration of natural keratin, all while protecting from the drying, damaging and color-depleting effects of the elements.. Beach Wave Complex (Hydrolyzed Wheat Protein, Pro-Vitamin B5, Unique Copolymer, and Amber Extract): swells the hair shaft and creates wavy, piecey texture and light hold.. Blend of Rich Moisturizers, Plant Extracts and Oils (Isohexadecane, Safflower Seed Oil, Marigold Flower Extract, Amber Extract): provide soft, silky, sultry texture and offer antioxidant protection against free-radical damage.. Kaempferia Galanga Root Extract: found in Southeast Asia, it imparts natural UV protection.. Hydrolyzed Wheat Protein: conditions and renews damaged hair, while adding body and shine.. Key Benefits: Year-round beach-inspired waves without salty stiffness.. Provides moisture and shine.. Specially designed nozzle sprays into the hair to create a wavy, piecey texture.. Offers lightweight hold.. Formulated without parabens or sodium chloride. Color and keratin treatment safe. UV protection for hair..