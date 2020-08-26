Apple

Apple Watch Series 3 Gps – 38mm – Sport Band – Aluminum Case

$199.00 $169.00

Stay on top of your fitness with this Apple Watch Series 3. It allows you to measure your workouts, from running and cycling to high-intensity interval training. This Apple Watch includes an Apple sport band and comes in an aluminum case. Track and share your daily activity, and get the motivation you need to hit your goals. This Apple Watch Series 3 makes it easier to better manage everyday stress and monitor your heart rate more effectively. You can also automatically sync your favorite playlists (1) and stay connected to the people and info you care about most. This watch is also water-resistant up to 50m, making it suitable for swim workouts at the pool or in the ocean.Apple Watch Series 3 GPS 38mm Sport Band Aluminum Case: 1. Apple Music requires a subscription.2. Compared with the previous generation.3. ISO standard 22810:2010. Appropriate for shallow-water activities like swimming. Submersion below shallow depth and high-velocity water activities not recommended.