Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Canada
Search
Products from
Shop
Clothing
The North Face
Aphrodite Motion Pant
$70.00
$49.00
Buy Now
Review It
At The North Face
The durable, water-resistant Aphrodite 2.0 Motion Pant has four-way-stretch for all your active pursuits.
More from The North Face
The North Face
Hyperplayer Fd Short Sleeve
$35.00
$21.00
from
The North Face
BUY
The North Face
Women’s Fanorak 2.0
$79.00
$47.40
from
The North Face
BUY
The North Face
Aphrodite Motion Pant
$70.00
$49.00
from
The North Face
BUY
The North Face
Teknical Tight
$99.00
$69.30
from
The North Face
BUY
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted