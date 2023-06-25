Richard Makin

The ultimate guide to truly knockout plant-based cooking with recipes, tips and techniques from @schoolnightvegan Imagine a world with limitless vegan options; a place where anything and everything can be made vegan. Mac 'n cheese? Proper English fry up? Decadent ice cream sundae? Imagine no more - you can find them all here! Anything You Can Cook, I Can Cook Vegan is a guide to truly creative plant-based cooking with zero sacrifices. With over 100 innovative recipes, along with tips, techniques and ingredient guides, this book will teach you how to feel more confident than ever in a plant-based kitchen. With cleverly marked difficulty levels, recipes range from quick, school-night classics to fun weekend baking projects. You'll learn to make delicious meat alternatives and proper, grateable vegan cheeses, and find out just how versatile tofu can be. Incredible veganised recipes include: - Vegan Fried Eggs - Mushroom Brisket Sandwiches - Tempeh Nuggies - Beefless Bourguignon - Chocolate Pretzel Pie Richard Makin packs each recipe with genius vegan "hacks" to help everyone from novice cooks to plant-based pros. This book shows just how exciting vegan cooking can be, and you'll soon wonder how you ever coped without it. Read more