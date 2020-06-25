Farmacy

What It Is 100% of profits from the sale of this product will go to charity. A fast-acting, FDA-approved antiseptic hand sanitizer gel that kills 99.9% of germs with 70% ethanol alcohol, while hydrating and nourishing hands with aloe and grapefruit. Fragrance-free, non-sticky formula. SIZE: 60 ml, 2.0 fl oz Limit 2 per order. This product is not eligible for returns; all sales are final.