Skip navigation!
Discover
Watch
Shop
More
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Home & Decor
Bed & Bath
Society 6
Antique Persian Red Rug Bath Mat By Falln
$27.99
Buy Now
Review It
At Society 6
Featured in 1 story
29 White Elephant Gifts The Won't Want To Give Up
by
Austen Tosone
Need a few alternatives?
DETAILS
SUNO for Anthropologie
Embroidered Diani Quilt
$248.00
from
Anthropologie
BUY
DETAILS
Urban Outfitters
Locust Dyed-stripe Duvet Cover
$79.00
from
Urban Outfitters
BUY
DETAILS
Anthropologie
Carla Weeks Shapeshift Shower Curtain
$88.00
$49.95
from
Anthropologie
BUY
DETAILS
Society6
Watercolour Cacti & Succulents Duvet Cover
$110.99
from
Society6
BUY
More from Society 6
DETAILS
Society 6
Pastel Pink & Blue Tiger Pattern Picnic Blanket
$99.00
$74.25
from
Society 6
BUY
DETAILS
Society 6
Zola Pattern - Golden Spell Wall Mural
$299.99
from
Society 6
BUY
DETAILS
Society 6
Solange Art Print
$19.98
from
Society 6
BUY
DETAILS
Society 6
Not Today Satan Ii Sticker
$3.99
$2.79
from
Society 6
BUY
More from Bed & Bath
DETAILS
Wayfair
Down Alternative Comforter
$159.90
$15.99
from
Wayfair
BUY
DETAILS
H&M Home
Jacquard-weave Duvet Cover
$99.00
$29.99
from
H&M
BUY
DETAILS
Urban Outfitters
Skye Crushed Velvet Comforter
$219.00
$189.00
from
Urban Outfitters
BUY
DETAILS
Linum Home Textiles
Sinemis Terry 6-piece Towel Set - Dark Grey
$108.50
$32.55
from
Nordstrom Rack
BUY
More from Shopping
Shopping
Tote Your Computer In Style With One Of These Sleek Laptop Bags
These days, our laptops and phones rattle around in our bags like a set of loose keys. The reverence we once had for our pricey electronics seems to be
by
Ray Lowe
Fashion
The Best Under-$150 Buys Of The Month
With every new season comes a new crop of eye candy to shop for. But navigating the new arrivals section can feel daunting: With the overload of emerging
by
Eliza Huber
Shopping
19 White Pieces To Wear After Labor Day, Because Nobody Tells Us ...
We all know that fashion “rules” are the most fun when they’re broken, and the supposed forbidden-ness of wearing white after Labor Day might be one
by
Emily Ruane
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted