Chippin

Antioxidant Treats

$19.99 $15.99

Buy Now Review It

At Chippin

Packed with cricket, blueberry and banana these antioxidant rich treats are sure to have tails wagging. With sustainable cricket protein, reducing the carbon pawprint has never tasted so good. Each bag of treats saves over 40 gallons of water! ✓ Hypoallergenic ✓ Omega-3 rich ✓ Immunity Booster Each 5 oz pouch contains approximately 30 treats