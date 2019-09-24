Dermalogica

Antioxidant Hydramist

Convenient mist-on formula supplements skin's protective barrier by creating an active antioxidant shield of White Tea, Licorice and Vitamin E to fight damaging free radicals, while a patented polypeptide helps prevent the signs of aging caused by Advanced Glycation End-products a damaging byproduct of sugar/protein reactions in the skin). A highly-active Vitamin C complex, combined with collagen-stimulating peptides, encourages firmness and elasticity to help reduce the appearance of fine lines. Hyaluronic Acid acts as a hydration magnet to quench dehydrated skin while Pea Extract creates instant firming action to lift and tighten. Rose and Clove extracts comfort and refresh skin. Contains no artificial fragrance or color.