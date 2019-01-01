lululemon

A sweat-tested, aluminum-free deodorant with natural ingredientsput stink in its place with your choice of aloe or black pepper sandalwood.Formulation: SprayHighlighted Ingredients:- Prebiotics: Reduce the growth of bacteria and restrict odor forming bacteria.- Zinc: A natural salt that acts as a highly effective odor absorber.- Coconut Oil: Works to condition and soften the skin. Ingredient Callouts: This product is cruelty-free, gluten-free, and comes in recyclable packaging. What Else You Need to Know: Its designed to let your body do its natural thingsweatwithout the stink. Zinc acts as a highly effective odor absorber while prebiotics help fend off bacteria. Unlike a roll-on, the spray application also avoids the spread of bacteria when reapplying and offers the added bonus of shareability. Put stink in its place with your choice of aloe or black pepper sandalwood.Clean at Sephora When you spot our Clean seal, you can be sure weve checked that this brands product is made without the ingredients you told us youd most like to avoid.Clean at Sephora™ is formulated without:Sulfates SLS and SLES, parabens, formaldehydes, formaldehyde-releasing agents, phthalates, mineral oil, retinyl palmitate, oxybenzone, coal tar, hydroquinone, triclosan, triclocarban. All skincare, hair, and makeup brands with the Clean Seal have less than one percent of synthetic fragrances.