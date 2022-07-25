Dr. Barbara Sturm

Anti-pollution Drops

$217.00

The MECCA view: Protect, defend and heal your skin from both environmental and digital pollution with this incredible serum that combines potent antioxidants with deep hydration. This lightweight formula can be mixed into moisturisers or other serums to boost your skin's defence against particulate pollution and blue light emitted from electronics. Key ingredients: Purslane: an antioxidant that provides soothing, protective and moisturising benefits. Hyaluronic acid: a water binding molecule that deeply hydrates, plumps and reduces the appearance of fine lines. Cocoa seed: helps the skin to combat signs of digital ageing caused by computers and mobile phones. Alteromonas ferment: a powerful anti-inflammatory that hydrates, rejuvenates and soothes the skin. Made without: Animal products, gluten, sulphates, mineral oil, parabens, phthalates and fragrance.