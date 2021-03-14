Creme of Nature

At Target

At a glance Paraben Free Aluminum Free Dye-Free Highlights Fights Humidity Heat Protection Protects and repairs dry hair Conditions and controls frizz Infused with Argan Oil from Morocco Offers light-weight, Exotic Shine Specifications Hair Type: All Hair Types, Textured Health Facts: Aluminum-Free, Dye-Free, Paraben-Free Product Form: Spray Beauty Purpose: Hair Styling Features: Humidity Resistance TCIN: 49115657 UPC: 075724244405 Item Number (DPCI): 063-05-1735 Origin: Assem USA w/foreign/dom. parts Description BRILLIANT SHINE & FRIZZ CONTROL Anti-Humidity Gloss & Shine Mist provides a superfine mist with instant, Exotic Shine™ while fighting humidity. Great frizz control and heat protectant. Formulated with UV protectants, it helps guard hair from environmental damage and conditions. It is perfect for daily use. PRODUCT BENEFITS Fights Humidity Heat Protection Protects and repairs dry hair Conditions and controls frizz Infused with Argan Oil from Morocco Offers light-weight, Exotic Shine™ Paraben Free Formulated without parabens: A product either carries an unqualified on-pack statement indicating that the product is free from parabens, or carries an unqualified on-pack statement "no parabens." Aluminum Free Formulated without aluminum: A product either carries an unqualified on-pack statement indicating that it does not contain aluminum, or carries an unqualified on-pack statement "no aluminum" or "aluminum-free." Dye-Free A product that either makes an unqualified on-pack statement indicating that it does not contain dye, or carries an unqualified on-pack statement such as "no dyes" or "dye-free." See how we make shopping for wellness even easier. Learn more about our wellness icons If the item details above aren’t accurate or complete, we want to know about it. Report incorrect product info.