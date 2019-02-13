Yes To

Anti-acne Cream Facial Treatments

$15.99

Buy Now Review It

At Target

Yes to the ultimate detox with a white charcoal mud mask for all over or targeted masking! Formulated with white charcoal and tomato extract to detoxify and hydrate dry and sensitive skin, this mud mask helps keep skin clear, balanced and healthy looking. The lightweight formula dries down quickly for easy, daily treating at home or on-the-go. Built-in sponge applicator allows specific targeting, or all over face use, for a hands-free, mess-free application every time.