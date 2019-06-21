Skip navigation!
Discover
Watch
Shop
More
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Jewelry
Bracelets
BaubleBar
Answer Me Bracelet
$38.00
$12.00
Buy Now
Review It
At BaubleBar
Enamel and zinc beads, glass seed beads, elastic string.
Need a few alternatives?
DETAILS
Roxanne Assoulin
Gold Standard Bracelet
$75.00
from
Roxanne Assoulin
BUY
DETAILS
Need Supply
Marloe Bracelet
$22.00
from
Need Supply
BUY
DETAILS
Love Is Project
Happy Go Lucky Bracelet
$20.00
from
Love Is Project
BUY
DETAILS
Love Is Project
Bali Unity Beaded Wrap
$13.00
from
Love Is Project
BUY
More from BaubleBar
DETAILS
BaubleBar
Mali Huggie Hoop Earrings
$38.00
$10.00
from
BaubleBar
BUY
DETAILS
BaubleBar
Ciao Drop Single Safety Pin Earring
£19.73
from
BaubleBar
BUY
DETAILS
BaubleBar
Ciao Drop Single Safety Pin Earring
$24.00
from
BaubleBar
BUY
DETAILS
BaubleBar
Laniyah Fringe Drop Earrings
$44.00
$14.00
from
BaubleBar
BUY
More from Bracelets
DETAILS
Pixie Market
Chunky Silver Link Bracelet
$17.00
from
Pixie Market
BUY
DETAILS
Missoma
Lucy Williams Gold Lucky Charm Bracelet
£110.00
from
Missoma
BUY
DETAILS
Adina's Jewels
Evil Eye Bracelet
$65.00
from
Nordstrom
BUY
DETAILS
Isabel Marant
Crescent Moon Bracelet
$260.00
from
Farfetch
BUY
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted