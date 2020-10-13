Anova Sous Vide Wifi Precision Cooker

The all-new Anova Precision Cooker - now with improved connectivity, more power, and water resistance, all in a smaller compact design. Everything you know and love just got better!With the Anova Precision Cooker you don't have to be a chef to cook like one. No complicated setup or additional tools needed. Follow the step-by-step recipes in the Anova Culinary companion app and cook perfectly cooked meals with the touch of a button, all while enjoying time with your family and friends. Mealtime has never been better.