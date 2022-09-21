Le Labo

Another 13 Edp

At Mecca

The MECCA view: In 2010, Le Labo was commissioned by AnOther Magazine to work on an exclusive scent, and so this hypnotising and unique fragrance was born. Composed of ambroxan, a synthetic animal musk, for an addictive edge and 12 other ingredients including jasmine, moss and ambrette seeds absolute, this clean, fresh fragrance is easy to wear but hard to forget. Fragrance notes: Ambroxan, jasmine, moss and ambrette seeds absolute. Pair it with: Le Labo AnOther 13 Body Lotion Le Labo AnOther 13 Shower Gel Le Labo AnOther 13 Liquid Balm